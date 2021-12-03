Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $425.61 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $425.61 million and $32.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00346767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 623,578,026 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

