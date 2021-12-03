Tachyon Protocol Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and $1.46 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000468 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00072752 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

