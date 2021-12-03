Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $143.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00192934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.70 or 0.00637884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016685 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063163 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.