TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $15,055.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

