Tornado Cash Trading 13% Lower This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $41.54 or 0.00078456 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $45.68 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00061779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00070011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.69 or 0.07791188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00088711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,888.82 or 0.99902412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

