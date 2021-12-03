Unicly Doki Doki Collection Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market cap of $325,167.41 and approximately $14,637.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00061654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.76 or 0.07746700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,499.51 or 0.99564790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Unicly Doki Doki Collection

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Trading

