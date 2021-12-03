Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $10.42

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $53.08 million and $24.82 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $10.42 or 0.00019643 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00193488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00626602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.