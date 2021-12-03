UnMarshal Market Cap Reaches $6.80 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001811 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $7.58 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.07793834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00088962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,109.11 or 1.00301885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

