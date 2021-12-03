Uquid Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.26 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $17.36 or 0.00032930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $173.64 million and $7.26 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00237785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

