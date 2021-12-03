VAULT Price Tops $5.89 on Top Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00011126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $1,633.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VAULT has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00061779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00070011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.69 or 0.07791188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00088711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,888.82 or 0.99902412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 493,890 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

