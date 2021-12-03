WHALE (WHALE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.26 or 0.00036530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $133.01 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00061654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.76 or 0.07746700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,499.51 or 0.99564790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002691 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

