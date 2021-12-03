xSigma Trading Down 39.3% This Week (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. xSigma has a market cap of $2.38 million and $134,734.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xSigma has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00237251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

xSigma Profile

SIG is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 13,812,776 coins and its circulating supply is 9,586,134 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

