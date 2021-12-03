YUSRA (YUSRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,568.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $22,568.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.07793834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00088962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,109.11 or 1.00301885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002703 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

