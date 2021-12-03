ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $969.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00192934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00036862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003194 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.70 or 0.00637884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016685 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063163 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

