42,679 Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPD. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,460,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,298 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 308,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 234,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,583,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $31.40 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

