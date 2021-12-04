44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.68 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000. NiSource makes up about 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NiSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.