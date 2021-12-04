90,566 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Change Healthcare comprises about 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 165.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 175,818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

CHNG stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

