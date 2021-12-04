Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE opened at $616.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

