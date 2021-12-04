Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $353.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012205 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00191298 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00601464 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 29,835,562 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Advanced Technology Coin is https://reddit.com/r/ArcticCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcticCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It has a 60M supply. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.