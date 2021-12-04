AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 176,575 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF accounts for 2.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $48,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.