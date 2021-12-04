Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,420.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,416.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

