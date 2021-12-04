Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,416.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.