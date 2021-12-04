Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3,416.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

