Baanx (BXX) Price Hits $0.14

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Baanx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Baanx has traded 111.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Baanx has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $434,570.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baanx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00237052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Baanx Profile

Baanx (CRYPTO:BXX) is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 21,539,378 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX . Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Baanx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baanx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.