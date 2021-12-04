Beaxy (BXY) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $426,958.82 and $19.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

