BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXBRF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 79,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,714. BellRock Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About BellRock Brands

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

