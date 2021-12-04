BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DXBRF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 79,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,714. BellRock Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About BellRock Brands
Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for BellRock Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRock Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.