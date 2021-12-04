BinaryX Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. BinaryX has a market cap of $182.73 million and $44.42 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $90.33 or 0.00184846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011848 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.00593993 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

