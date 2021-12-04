BOLT (BOLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $142,632.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $142,632.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00237052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

