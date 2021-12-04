Briaud Financial Planning Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 15.7% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

