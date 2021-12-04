Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after buying an additional 244,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,420.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,416.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

