Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,489 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of EOG Resources worth $106,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $4,673,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $14,958,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $85.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.