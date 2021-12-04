Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 24,167 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.42% of Cryoport worth $135,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,628,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,836,000 after buying an additional 52,858 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,700,482. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CYRX opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

