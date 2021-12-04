Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Nasdaq worth $96,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $200.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

