Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 34,368 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,368 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schlumberger worth $90,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schlumberger by 8.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 223.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

