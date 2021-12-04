Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,091 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $90,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $176.51 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

