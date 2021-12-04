Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.56% of Impinj worth $104,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Impinj by 664.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 91,743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $3,755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Impinj by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 68,733 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,051,834 shares of company stock valued at $82,198,980 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $70.51 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PI shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

