Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $96.78 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of Kadant worth $96,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.27 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

