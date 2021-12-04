Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.20% of Terreno Realty worth $98,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,974,000 after buying an additional 115,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,065,000 after buying an additional 78,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,948,000 after buying an additional 66,307 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

NYSE TRNO opened at $77.25 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $78.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

