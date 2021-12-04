Chia Network Price Hits $104.11 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $256.95 million and $38.49 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $104.11 or 0.00213543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.12 or 0.08333935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00082832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,286.66 or 0.99041541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,057 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

