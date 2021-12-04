Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

