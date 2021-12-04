Cindicator One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.25 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and $1.25 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00239034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

