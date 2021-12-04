Clarity Financial LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,573,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

