Clarity Financial LLC Makes New $19.81 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,810,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

