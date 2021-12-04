Clarity Financial LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 2.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 925.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 68,777 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 761,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after purchasing an additional 63,210 shares during the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

