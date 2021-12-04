Clarity Financial LLC Sells 164,243 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,243 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.19% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.