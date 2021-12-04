Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

