Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $592,264.48 and approximately $21,131.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00237052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

