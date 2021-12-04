Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

HYD opened at $62.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

