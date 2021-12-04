Crust Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011848 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00184846 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.00593993 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

