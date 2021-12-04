CryptEx Trading Down 13.5% This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $962,541.79 and $17,461.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $11.32 or 0.00023227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,644.76 or 0.99776040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00037424 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.52 or 0.00694344 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

